Joao Palhinha News: Three shots versus Fulham
Palhinha recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fulham.
Palhinha tied a season high with three shots versus his former club Sunday, however he failed to put one on target. Despite his side conceding multiple goals once again, he contributed well on the defensive end as he won four tackles and intercepted two passes in his full 90 minutes of action. Still, as a veteran on this Spurs team, Palhinha will need to step up down the stretch to avoid relegation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joao Palhinha See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2717 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2717 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joao Palhinha See More