Joao Palhinha headshot

Joao Palhinha News: Three shots versus Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Palhinha recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fulham.

Palhinha tied a season high with three shots versus his former club Sunday, however he failed to put one on target. Despite his side conceding multiple goals once again, he contributed well on the defensive end as he won four tackles and intercepted two passes in his full 90 minutes of action. Still, as a veteran on this Spurs team, Palhinha will need to step up down the stretch to avoid relegation.

