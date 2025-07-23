Joao Paulo Injury: Expected to return in 2025

Paulo is expected to return in 2025 after that his ACL revealed to be fully intact, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to the club. "I'm just so happy. And JP is obviously very happy, and his teammates are happy. We let them know the news. We're going to wait till he's back up here [from LA], but I can probably tell you that it's six to eight weeks, maybe from the date of injury."

Paulo suffered what was originally reported as an ACL injury at the beginning of the month and underwent knee surgery on July 21 in Los Angeles. Orthopedic surgeon Bert R. Mandelbaum found that his ACL was fully intact. Rather than undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery, the midfielder only needed a meniscus clean-up. This is good news for the Sounders since he should be back in six to eight weeks following his rehabilitation. That said, Paulo has mainly been a bench option this season, and should keep that role when back.