Joao Pedro Injury: Absent with knock

Pedro is not in the match squad for Tuesday's match against Tottenham due to a knock, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.

Pedro's injury is a late blow to a Chelsea side that has turned to Liam Delap to lead the front line in the midweek clash. Following his surprising exclusion from Brazil's World Cup squad, Pedro may have only one more chance to produce if he recovers ahead of the Premier League finale against Sunderland. He's likely to finish as the team's top scorer in the domestic competition after notching 15 goals over 34 appearances (30 starts).