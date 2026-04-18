Joao Pedro Injury: Hopeful to return midweek

Pedro (thigh) sat out Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United, although he could have a chance to bounce back for Tuesday's visit to Brighton, with coach Liam Rosenior commenting "Joao felt his thigh a few days ago. He was touch and go for this one, so hopefully we'll have him back for Brighton on Tuesday".

Pedro will try to overcome the pain in the next few days, remaining a doubt for the next EPL match. His absence was a serious blow to the attacking ability of a team that has gone scoreless in five of its last six games across all competitions. In any case, Pedro is the squad's top scorer with 14 goals in 32 league appearances this season, so he'll likely be selected over Liam Delap as soon as he's fully recovered.