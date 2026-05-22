Joao Pedro Injury: Late call for Sunday

Pedro (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Sunderland, according to manager Callum McFarlane. "Joao trained today, and that's really promising. We have another day of training tomorrow, so he will see how he is after that, but we're hopeful he'll be fit for Sunday."

Pedro was a decent miss from the squad midweek as the club played Tottenham, leaving them without their star forward. However, the attacker is now trending towards a return, with the attacker left to be a late call and face some late testing ahead of the contest. This would be a major return for the club, as he would likely instantly start if fit, earning 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances (30 starts), hoepfully capping off a great debut season with Chelsea in the starting XI.