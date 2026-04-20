Joao Pedro Injury: Late call Tuesday

Pedro (thigh) is a late call for Tuesday's clash against Brighton after returning to pitch training, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Joao will be a late call. He was out on the pitch today, and we will make a decision on him tomorrow morning. That's a real positive for us because he will be back sooner rather than later."

Pedro's return to pitch work is an encouraging sign after he was forced off in the previous match with a thigh problem. The forward is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 32 league appearances, underlining the importance of getting him back on the field as quickly as possible. Manager Liam Rosenior will make a final decision on his availability Tuesday morning, with Liam Delap the leading alternative if Pedro is unavailable. A return for the Brighton fixture would be a timely boost for a side that has struggled for goals in recent weeks.