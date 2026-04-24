Joao Pedro Injury: Possibility for FA Cup semifinal

Pedro (thigh) is a late call for Sunday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Calum McFarlane. "With Joao and Cole, they both trained today and are in a good place. We don't know yet [whether they can feature on Sunday], but we have another day tomorrow to have a look at them and then make a call on them. But we hope so [they can be involved], but it's important we give them time. We are going to train tomorrow, they will both be involved, and we will make a call on them after that session."

Pedro is going to need some testing, but could still be an option for the FA Cup semifinals, set to be a late call. After two games out, this would be a major return, as they recently lost Estevao (hamstring) for the rest of the season, needing to gain some attackers back for a bit more depth to end the season. However, Pedro is a starter when fit and will eye an immediate return to his role at forward, recording 14 goals and five assists in 32 appearances (28 starts0 this campaign.