Joao Pedro Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Pedro (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Pedro's late withdrawal is a notable blow for the Blues, as the forward has been one of their more consistent contributors this season with 14 goals and five assists across 32 Premier League appearances. The nature of the issue has not been confirmed, though a thigh problem is believed to be behind the withdrawal. Liam Delap is expected to replace him up front in his absence, while no timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for the upcoming clash against Brighton uncertain.