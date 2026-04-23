Joao Pedro Injury: Spotted in training Thursday

Joao Pedro (thigh) was spotted in training Thursday and could be an option for Sunday's game against Leeds United, according to Bobby Vincent of Football.London.

The Brazilian forward has missed Chelsea's last two matches due to a thigh problem, but his return to training suggests he might have a shot at returning to the squad to face Leeds United. Chelsea haven't scored in their last five EPL matches, so having Joao Pedro back in the mix should be a huge boost to the team's attack.