Joao Pedro News: Buries penalty

Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Pedro netted his second goal in three games to start the season, as he converted a penalty to tie the score at 2-2 in the 69th minute. He is also up two chances created and 41 completed passes through three appearances.