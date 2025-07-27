Menu
Joao Pedro News: Buries penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Pedro netted his second goal in three games to start the season, as he converted a penalty to tie the score at 2-2 in the 69th minute. He is also up two chances created and 41 completed passes through three appearances.

Joao Pedro
Atlético San Luis
