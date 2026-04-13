Joao Pedro News: Converts penalty in draw

Pedro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Pedro leveled the scoring by taking a stoppage-time spot kick after an otherwise unimpressive showing against the Red Devils. That goal allowed Pedro to tie Armando Gonzalez as the league's leading scorer with 12 goals throughout the Clausura tournament. The Italian has found the net in two consecutive games while attempting multiple shots in each of his last three starts, and he's expected to retain a significant role going forward.