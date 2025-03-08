Joao Pedro News: Converts winning penalty
Pedro scored the winning goal from the spot Saturday in stoppage time, lifting Brighton & Hove Albion over Fulham 2-1.
Pedro took four shots (two on target) in the win, but his most important kick came in stoppage time after a late Fulham foul in the box. The forward should have success next Saturday again when facing Manchester City, a team which has surprisingly conceded 38 goals so far in league play and seven in the last five matches across all competitions.
