Joao Pedro News: Equalizes on Saturday

Pedro scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Pedro equalized in the 48th minute assisted by Sebastien Salles Lamonge. Pedro missed a good chance and also made two tackles. He has now netted four times across the last five games and is up to 11 goals for the Clausura campaign. He averages a goal every 106 minutes.