Joao Pedro headshot

Joao Pedro News: Equalizes on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Pedro scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Pedro equalized in the 48th minute assisted by Sebastien Salles Lamonge. Pedro missed a good chance and also made two tackles. He has now netted four times across the last five games and is up to 11 goals for the Clausura campaign. He averages a goal every 106 minutes.

Joao Pedro
Atlético San Luis
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