Joao Pedro News: Extends impressive streak

Pedro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Pachuca.

The Brazilian striker scored San Luis' lone goal with a finish from close range following a perfect assist from Sebastian Perez Bouquet. The star forward leads the goalscoring charts in the Clausura with 10 goals in 11 matches, and he's found the back of the net in eight of those matches already.