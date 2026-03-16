Joao Pedro News: Four shots in loss
Pedro generated four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
Pedro was desperate to make the difference during Saturday's clash, but he just couldn't do it. He took four shots, and despite some decent moves he was unable to put even one of them on net. The striker will hope he can find his finishing touch in the coming weeks, especially with a Tuesday clash with PSG likely to limit his chances.
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