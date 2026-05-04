Joao Pedro News: Gets late goal
Joao Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-1 loss versus Nottingham Forest.
Joao Pedro did get a goal in stoppage time to prevent Chelsea from being blanked but he was unable to do much else offensively. The midfielder has a decent matchup looming though, as Liverpool have struggled in EPL play this season and have allowed 47 goals in 35 domestic games.
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