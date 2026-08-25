Joao Pedro News: Goal and assist in opener

Pedro scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Fulham.

Just days after signing with Chelsea through 2034, Pedro helped his club open the season on a high note. He scored the opening goal just 31 seconds into the match off a Cole Palmer assist, then returned the favor to Palmer in the 49th minute, assisting his goal which gave them the 3-1 lead. He finished the match with four shots and two chances created as the Chelsea attack looked much improved from last season. Pedro was very productive last season -- 20 goal contributions across 35 appearances -- despite Chelsea's struggles, so he could be in for an even bigger season if this attacking momentum continues.