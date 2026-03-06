Joao Pedro News: Hat trick hero

Joao Pedro scored three goals and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Joao Pedro scored his first career Premier League hat trick Wednesday to lift Chelsea to a 4-1 road triumph over Aston Villa. The talented striker led the attacking effort with five shots (four on goal) across his 85 minutes of play. Since Chelsea appointed their new head coach Liam Rosenior, Joao Pedro has scored 10 goals and assisted twice across 10 appearances (eight starts) in all competitions.