Joao Pedro News: Limited impact in loss

Pedro had two shots on target in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Leon.

Pedro had one of his quieter games of the season, struggling to make much impact and not matching his usual form. He still remains the top scorer of the Clausura with 10 goals from 32 shots, 19 of those on target, across just 12 matches. This was only the fourth match this season in which he failed to score, and he should be able to bounce back. However, his next fixture comes against Monterrey, who sit mid-table and significantly higher than Atletico San Luis in the standings, making it a tougher test.