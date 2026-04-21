Joao Pedro News: Limited impact vs. Pumas

Joao Pedro recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss against Pumas UNAM.

The Brazilian striker is among the league's top scorers, and while he poses a massive threat in the final third, Pumas' defensive line did a good job of limiting his influence. Joao Pedro will have two favorable matches to close out the Clausura season against Santos Laguna and Juarez on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.