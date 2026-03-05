Joao Pedro News: Nets brace in win

Pedro scored two goals off five shots (four on target), created three chances and drew two fouls during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Mazatlan.

Pedro just can't stop scoring and this time two more to his account, the first one with a spectacular long-range finish just before the hour mark and the second with a powerful header off a cross from the right to seal the 4-1 win in the 90th minute. That's now 21 goals over 26 league starts this season and nine over nine Clausura appearances for the forward, who's been one of Liga MX's best players right now.