Joao Pedro News: Nets spot kick in win

Pedro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus AFC Bournemouth.

Pedro looked dangerous all game Tuesday in his role as the Seagulls lead striker. He was brought down in the box by Cherries keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and subsequently converted the penalty. He was subbed after 72 minutes. The Brazilian seems to be Brighton's choice spot kick man, this was his second penalty strike, and he has now accrued seven goals and six assists. He posted a goal and assist in the club's previous EPL game.