Joao Pedro News: One shot in FA Cup Final

Pedro recorded one shot in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Pedro was kept in check Saturday as he saw minimal chances on net against City, recording only one shot in his 86 minutes of play. This comes after he was also goalles last match in league play against Liverpool, although his last came two appearances ago. He continues to be one of the better signings in the league this season, notching 15 goals and five assists in 34 league appearances (30 starts).