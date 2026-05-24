Joao Pedro News: Quiet outing in loss

Pedro registered two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Pedro was held without a direct goal contribution for the third straight match. Still, that late drought didn't alter his position as Chelsea's leading scorer after notching 20 goals between domestic and European play in 2025/26. Other than that, he chipped in five assists over 47 games, making him one of the most productive players in an underwhelming campaign for the team. Despite remaining on Brazil's radar throughout the World Cup cycle, he didn't make the final squad for the summer event and is now set for a lengthy break before club activity resumes.