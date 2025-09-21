Pedro put in an excellent display as he scored from inside the box in the 60th and 73rd minutes of Sunday's victory. He's the leading scorer in the competition with eight goals over nine matches, and he's averaging 2.4 shots (1.7 on target) per game. Additionally, he has achieved three braces in his last five appearances, establishing himself as the most impactful signing in the league this season. He'll retain significant fantasy value for as long as Atletico manage to keep up their recent improvement.