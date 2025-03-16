Joao Pedro News: Records three shots

Pedro generated three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Pedro had a decent day Saturday and was creating problems for City but ultimately couldn't come away with a goal contribution, as his one chance created and three shots came to no avail. He will look to find the back of the net next match and continue his hot streak, having five goal contributions in his past five outings.