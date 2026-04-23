Joao Pedro News: Scores, assists versus Santos

Pedro scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Pedro set up Leonardo Flores with a precise pass from the left flank following a dribbling play in the 86th minute and doubled the lead himself via right-footed shot in stoppage time during the victory. Even with his team out of the playoff race, the Italian remains the league's top scorer with 13 goals, having already eclipsed his previous mark of 12 from the Apertura season. Additionally, the assist was his first over 16 starts in the current campaign.