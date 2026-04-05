Joao Pedro News: Scores goal against Port Vale

Pedro scored once to go with two shots (one on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale.

Pedro buried Chelsea's second goal in the 25th minute, taking Pedro Neto's low cross on the right side of the box, spinning his man and tucking a clean finish into the bottom corner to push his season total to 19 goals across all competitions. He was Chelsea's most dangerous attacker before coming off in the 61st minute, ending with one goal, two shots and two key passes in a dominant performance against a League One back line that had no answer for his movement.