Joao Pedro News: Scores goal in defeat

Pedro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Pedro struck early in this match, controlling a ball inside the box and shaking off a defender to open the score in the third minute. That contribution increased his scoring streak to four games and added to his league-high tally of seven goals over the Clausura tournament. Despite his team's inconsistent form, they have generated plenty of attacking plays, so the veteran striker is likely to remain valuable as long as he continues to capitalize on some of those chances throughout the season.