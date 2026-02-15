Joao Pedro headshot

Joao Pedro News: Scores in win over Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Pedro scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Queretaro.

Pedro notched a close-range header which opened the scoring in the 39th minute of this match. He scored for the third consecutive game, adding to his tally of six goals in as many Clausura 2026 appearances, which represents the highest figure in the competition so far. He's expected to remain one of the biggest threats in the league against any opposition while offering a consistent source of shots, as he should continue to lead his team's front line regardless of formation.

Joao Pedro
Atlético San Luis
