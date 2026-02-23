Joao Pedro News: Scores opener in 1-1 draw

Joao Pedro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Burnley.

Joao Pedro scored the opening goal as Chelsea went on to draw 1-1 at home to Burnley. This was his 11th goal of the Premier League season, having also picked up four assists in 1980 minutes this campaign. The forward has scored seven goals in the seven games that he has played 45 or more minutes recently. He took three shots in the matcha dn also created one chance.