Joao Pedro News: Starting at forward
Pedro (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Pedro was a late call for Sunday, but has passed his testing to find the team sheet, with the attacker an option from the starting XI immediately. He will look to show off his skills after a World Cup snub from Brazil's roster, notching 10 goals and six assists thus far in his debut season with Chelsea.
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