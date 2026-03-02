Joao Pedro News: Takes two shots against Puebla

Pedro registered two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Puebla.

Pedro missed a couple of chances in the first half of an otherwise poor outing, marking the end of a four-game scoring streak for him. He has played the full 90 minutes in every game this season, initially featuring as a lone striker and more recently sharing offensive responsibilities with Santiago Munoz. The experienced attacker remains the top scorer in the Clausura competition with seven goals in eight appearances and will likely have plenty of chances to increase that count in the remaining fixtures.