Joao Pedro News: Tallies two in draw

Pedro scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Pedro buried his squad's only two goals of the match, marking his first multi-goal game of the season. In addition to taking care of the scoring, he also set a season high with a whopping five chances created in the match. This marked the 10th time in 26 appearances on the season that he racked up at least 20 completed passes.