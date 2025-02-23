Joao Pedro News: Two goal contributions Saturday

Pedro scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Southampton.

Pedro started for the first time in three matches and made an impact against Southampton. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and later assisted Kaoru Mitoma's goal in the second half. He now has six goals and six assists in 20 league appearances this season and will aim to build on that against Bournemouth on Tuesday.