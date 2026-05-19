Joao Pedro News: Won't play in World Cup

Pedro was not called up by Brazil for the World Cup despite an impressive individual campaign with Chelsea, according to the CBF.

Pedro scored 20 goals and provided five assists across 46 appearances (39 starts) for Chelsea this season before the final two fixtures, having been one of the most productive strikers in the Premier League. His omission from manager Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad is a significant surprise given his output throughout the campaign, and the forward will look to end well the season before using the summer to recharge before targeting an even stronger 2026/27 season with the Blues under new coach Xabi Alonso.