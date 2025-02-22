Fantasy Soccer
Joao Peglow headshot

Joao Peglow Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Peglow (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against Toronto, according to the MLS injury report.

Peglow is recovering from a thigh injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. No return date has been provided. His absence will force an offensive adjustment, as he was expected to start on the left wing this season. Hosei Kijima is expected to start in his place until Peglow returns.

Joao Peglow
D.C. United
