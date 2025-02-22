Joao Peglow Injury: Out Saturday
Peglow (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against Toronto, according to the MLS injury report.
Peglow is recovering from a thigh injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. No return date has been provided. His absence will force an offensive adjustment, as he was expected to start on the left wing this season. Hosei Kijima is expected to start in his place until Peglow returns.
