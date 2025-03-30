Joao Peglow News: Assists opener Saturday

Peglow assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Peglow recorded his second assist of the season Saturday as he set up Christian Benteke's strike in the 13th minute to take the 1-0 lead. He created two chances in the match and also set a season high with two accurate crosses. On the defensive end he won two tackles, made two clearances and won seven duels as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.