Joao Peglow News: Five crosses in draw

Joao Peglow generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against CF Montreal.

Peglow worked tirelessly to create plays Saturday. He placed five crosses (one accurate) and two long balls (one accurate). In addition he engaged in nine duels (winning four) and had two goal bound shots blocked. He was subbed after 83 minutes. The attacking midfielder recently returned from a loan spell at Radomiak Radom, this was his second appearance of the season. He created an assist in DC's last match.