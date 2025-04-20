Joao Peglow News: Nets brace Saturday

Peglow scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Peglow found the back of the net in the 35th and 44th minutes scoring both United goals in the match. The goals were the first this of Peglow's MLS career as he's combined for five shots, three chances created and 11 crosses over his last three starts.