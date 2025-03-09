Joao Peglow News: Returns with assist

Peglow assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Peglow missed the opening two matches of the season with a thigh injury, but bounced back, setting up an assist during Saturday's win. The attacking midfielder got the start and played 81 minutes, looking fit and moving well, a good sign he should be ready to take on a consistent starting role for the foreseeable future.