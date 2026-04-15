Joao Simoes Injury: Available against Arsenal

Simoes (undisclosed) returned to team training at the Academy after missing the league fixture against Estrela da Amadora, and is available for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Arsenal, according to A Bola.

Simoes had been a doubt heading into the week after picking up an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the training pitch is a clean bill of health for the Portuguese midfielder. That said, he is not expected to start against Arsenal despite his availability, with coach Rui Borges likely to opt for a different midfield combination for such a high-stakes European night. Morten Hjulmand and Hidemasa Morita remain options to fill the holding midfield role if needed.