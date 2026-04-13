Joao Simoes Injury: Status uncertain for Arsenal clash

Simoes still needs to be assessed as he struggles with an undisclosed injury ahead of the second UCL quarterfinals leg versus Arsenal, Nuno Raposo of A Bola reported Sunday.

Simoes missed the last league game against Estrela Amadora after picking up an injury, and his extended absence could leave the team without a solid midfield option. The youngster has been active in Champions League action, serving as a defensive contributor in most clashes, but both Morten Hjulmand and Hidemasa Morita could do a similar job in case the issue is serious.