Joao Simoes headshot

Joao Simoes Injury: Status uncertain for Arsenal clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Simoes still needs to be assessed as he struggles with an undisclosed injury ahead of the second UCL quarterfinals leg versus Arsenal, Nuno Raposo of A Bola reported Sunday.

Simoes missed the last league game against Estrela Amadora after picking up an injury, and his extended absence could leave the team without a solid midfield option. The youngster has been active in Champions League action, serving as a defensive contributor in most clashes, but both Morten Hjulmand and Hidemasa Morita could do a similar job in case the issue is serious.

Joao Simoes
Sporting CP
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