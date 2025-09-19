Joao Virginia turned aside three of the four Kariat shots on target Thursday as Sporting CP easily dispatched of the Kazakh side in a 4 - 1 home victory. The appearance marked the keeper's first Champions League action since the 2021\/2022 campaign when he made a single appearance for Sporting CP and conceded four goals. If Joao Virginia remains the preferred option between the sticks, he'll face a stern away test as Sporting travel to lock horns with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Oct. 1.