Joaquim headshot

Joaquim Injury: Out with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Joaquim is sidelined as he deals with a knock he picked up during the week, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Joaquim is expected to be a short-term absence, although the details of his injury haven't been revealed. The defender completed 90 minutes in three of the last four league matches, tallying 14 clearances, six tackles and two interceptions over that period. Juan Jose Purata, Jesus Alberto Angulo and Diego Reyes will be the team's main center-back options while the Brazilian is inactive.

Joaquim
Tigres UANL
