Joaquim Injury: Out with knock

Joaquim is sidelined as he deals with a knock he picked up during the week, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Joaquim is expected to be a short-term absence, although the details of his injury haven't been revealed. The defender completed 90 minutes in three of the last four league matches, tallying 14 clearances, six tackles and two interceptions over that period. Juan Jose Purata, Jesus Alberto Angulo and Diego Reyes will be the team's main center-back options while the Brazilian is inactive.