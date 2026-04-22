Joaquim Injury: Picks up injury against Atlas

Joaquim exited Wednesday's matchup versus Atlas in the first half due to an injury.

Joaquim lasted only 17 minutes on the field before being forced to leave during the Clausura week 16 game. This issue could leave the defender out of the final rounds of the tournament, although the severity of the problem is still unknown. Regular substitutes such as Juan Jose Purata, Rafael Guerrero and Francisco Reyes could find greater roles if the Brazilian ends up being unavailable at some point.