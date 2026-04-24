Joaquim Injury: Unlikely for Mazatlan match

Joaquim sustained a muscular injury during the midweek draw with Atlas and is expected to miss the round 17 fixture versus Mazatlan, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Joaquim may not be available for at least one week and would be questionable if his side moves on to the playoffs. Having started in each of the last five Liga MX games, the central man is an important asset for the squad, although they have plenty of depth with all of Romulo, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Jose Purata and Francisco Reyes available.