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Joaquim Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 12:57pm

Joaquim (undisclosed) has a very limited chance to appear in the initial quarterfinals leg against Chivas, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Joaquim will be a bench option at best before he can resume his usual workload while he continues to recover from the issue he picked up on April 22. He previously made five consecutive Liga MX starts, tallying 24 clearances and scoring a goal over that span. Two among Jesus Alberto Angulo, Romulo, Rafael Guerrero and Juan Jose Purata should feature at center-back for as long as the injured player remains out.

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