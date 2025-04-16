Joaquim News: Active against Tuzos

Joaquim had one shot (zero on goal), five clearances and two tackles (one won) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Joaquim contributed various defensive stats as part of a three-man back line that held the competition's fifth-best attack scoreless. However, he fell short of an even better outcome, as he missed a big scoring chance and lost four of his seven duels in the match. He has made 13 clearances, four tackles and two interceptions over his last two 90-minute appearances in league play.