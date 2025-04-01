Joaquim News: Banned for Puebla trip

Joaquim is serving a one-game suspension for receiving his fifth yellow card of the season, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Joaquim will be unavailable for the upcoming match against La Franja, so his next chance to feature in league play will come in the round 15 derby versus Monterrey. This is a tough loss for the Tigres, as the defender has logged virtually every minute of action since joining the club in August. Furthermore, if Diego Reyes (thigh) and Rafael Guerrero (ankle) remain out, the only direct replacement among the usual reserves is the rarely used Eduardo Tercero, although they also have the possibility of reducing the back line to four elements and bringing in a midfielder.